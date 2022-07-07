Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.

Unfortunately for the reliever, his stay with Los Angeles didn't last very long. According to Juan Toribio of MLB.com, the Dodgers designated him for assignment just two days later. Eddy Alvarez was also optioned to AAA. The corresponding moves were the activation of both Mookie Betts and David Price. The reliever didn't make an appearance.

After passing through 29 other teams on the list last week, the reliever will, fortunately, get another chance as the Reds claimed him off waivers.

Dodgers Rumors: LA Wants to Trade For Frankie Montas, Who A's Want From LA to Get Deal Done & More!