Dodgers: Designate Matt Beaty for Assignment; Officially Sign Hanser Alberto

The Dodgers made a surprising move on Wednesday and designated Matt Beaty for assignment.

In order to make the Hanser Alberto deal official, the Dodgers had to make space on the 40-man roster. Or, as baseball experts say "a corresponding roster move". That "corresponding" move ending up being a surprising one for some Dodgers fans. The team elected to designate Matt Beaty for assignment to fit Alberto onto the roster.

Now, Beaty can be traded or placed on outright release waivers. The Dodgers have ten days to decide what to do. 

Last year, Beaty played in 120 games, but just 45 of those appearances were as a starter. He primarily came off the bench - as he has his entire Dodgers career. He posted a .765 OPS last year. Against lefties, the left-handed hitter recorded a .909 OPS.

Hanser Alberto

Alberto was reportedly dealing with a visa issue in the Dominican Republic and Wednesday was his first day at Camelback Ranch. Per reports, the Dodgers signed Alberto to a one-year, $1.6M contract. However, LA can exercise Alberto's $2M club option in 2023. If the Dodgers decline to do so, Alberto will earn $250,000 as part of the buyout clause of the deal.

The infielder was brought in to help strengthen the Dodgers bench with another right-handed bat. Apparently, the LA front office wasn't comfortable with the possibility of rostering four left-handed bats. In addition to Beaty, LA's would've had Edwin Ríos and Zach McKinstry in the mix and maybe, spring training invitee Jake Lamb. 

An offseason of change continued on Wednesday. 

Hopefully, Beaty lands on a team where he can find consistent playing time. 

