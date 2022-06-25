Skip to main content
Dodgers Did Something for First Time in Nearly 50 Years on Thursday

The Dodgers notched a statistical feat for the first time in 46 years against the Braves on Thursday.

Last week didn't end well for the Dodgers. They lost late on Sunday against Cleveland to lose a very winnable series at Dodger Stadium against a middling opponent. So far, this week has been the exact opposite for the Dodgers. They swept the Reds at Great American Ballpark and outscored the NL Central doormat 26-11 in three games.

On Thursday, the Dodgers wrapped up the sweep of the Reds with a 10-5 route.

In the process, the Dodgers did something they haven't done in almost half a century: score at least one run in eight-consecutive innings. SportsNet LA's Joe Davis was the one who initially pointed out the statistical oddity.

The Dodgers failed to score in the first, but put runs up on the board every inning, including two runs apiece in both the third and fourth innings. Cincinnati nosed their way back into the game with a four run seventh to cut the lead to 8-5, but the Dodgers just kept scoring, resulting in a final score of 10-5.

LA's offense has been much discussed this month, especially with the team scuffling, and yes, it's only the Reds, but the Dodgers bats are Red hot as they begin a three-game series with the Braves today at Truist Park. 

