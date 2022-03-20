Dodgers: Dustin May Transferred to 60-Day Injury List

The Dodgers have plenty of talented, young arms. Dustin May is right near the top of the list. May owns a 2.84 ERA in 19 starts over the last three seasons, but is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery.

During the lockout, May provided video updates of his recovery progress, but is still a few months away from returning to the mound for the Dodgers.

With that in mind, The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett reports that the Dodgers have moved May on their official roster.

Team president Andrew Friedman didn't specify an exact timetable for May's return, but simply said "later in season" according to Plunkett.

The Dodgers have historically been cautious with young arms recovering from serious surgeries. Even with a thinner-than-usual starting staff, they aren't the type of franchise to rush May back and risk further injury.