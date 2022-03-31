Skip to main content
Dodgers: Elite LA Reliever Believes In Potential of Brusdar Graterol

Blake Treinen thinks Brusdar Graterol could be a lights out closer one day.

The Dodgers starting rotation has some question marks, but the bullpen appears to be a formidable group. Even after losing Joe Kelly and Kenley Jansen via free agency, the Dodgers still have plenty of bullpen arms that can collect outs. There's also a few fringe starters who could also contribute as relievers. 

One potential breakout star this year in the LA bullpen could be Brusdar Graterol. The hard-throwing righty spent some time in Triple-A last year to refine his mechanics, and also worked on adding a cutter to pitch mix. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talked about how Graterol needed some more seasoning in the minors before returning to the big club.

Graterol has all the potential to become a dynamite big league reliever. For now, Blake Treinen will serve as the go-to high leverage reliever for the Dodgers. It's also not a stretch that Trienen could be closing games too - even if Roberts has stated that he prefers a close by committee approach.  

Trienen dished on Graterol's potential in a conversation with The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett

“Yes, he does. I just think he’ll be really good. It’s whatever he ends up putting into it, the ability to refine his craft because he’ll be extremely good for us right now and he’ll have a good year with what he has. But if he’s able to develop … one more pitch, one of two or three different pitches it will be incredible. You’ll see his swing-and-miss go through the roof.”

Treinen's "swing-and-miss" comment references the fact that Graterol produced just a 13.9% whiff rate last year with his fastball - his primary pitch. He needs to develop secondary pitches in order to rack up strikeouts and take the next step in his career. 

Graterol is only 23-years-old and has plenty of time to develop, but this could be the year he really blossoms. 

Brusdar GraterolLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16464404
