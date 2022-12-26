Dodgers: Evan Phillips Says Full-Time Close Role Hasn't Crossed His Mind 'At All'

The Dodgers may or may not use a dedicated closer in 2023, but either way, ace reliever Evan Phillips is just ready to contribute however they need him.

In 2022, Evan Phillips was easily the most important part of the Dodgers bullpen. He pitched 63 innings and posted a 1.14 ERA, and he allowed just five of 22 inherited runners to score. He had the second-highest average leverage index on the team, which measures how important the situations are when a pitcher comes in, and unlike the guy with a higher leverage index (Craig Kimbrel), Phillips dominated in those situations. Add it all up, and Phillips was absolutely indispensable.

Kimbrel is gone now, which means the Dodgers don't have a dedicated closer at the moment. Phillips was on local radio recently, and among other topics, he talked about the possibility of becoming L.A.'s closer in 2023.

Honestly, hasn't really crossed my mind at all. I think I'm prepared to pitch in a similar fashion as I did last year. We don't necessarily value one particular inning any more so than the others, so I think as a reliever, taking that mindset into getting outs and if that equates to finishing the game, you know, I did that plenty of times last year. So if that's something I'm where called upon for a more consistent role to finish the game and get those final outs, I definitely think I'm capable of doing so, and if they prefer me in a more similar role as last year I'm more than happy to do that as well.

The closer role is why Kimbrel had a higher average leverage index than Phillips last year, so there's a lot to be said for just going with the best reliever for the given situation. In 24 of Phillips' 64 appearances in 2022, the leverage index was below average; if those 24 games had instead been used on 24 of the high-leverage appearances that went to other, lesser pitchers, the Dodgers would have been even better than they were.

Whatever role Phillips is in, he's likely to excel. The key is to get him as many important innings as possible.