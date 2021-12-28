Dodgers: Exploring Re-Signing Albert Pujols, Pros and Cons

Once the Angels designated Albert Pujols for assignment in early May, the Dodgers shocked the baseball world by signing the near-certain future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Pujols was in the last year of a 10-year $240 million contract that will forever be remembered as one of the very worst free-agent signings in MLB history. In his nine years with the Angels, Pujols made just one all-star team and was hitting .198/.250/.372 with 5 home runs through 92 plate appearances before they decided to release him.

So, why did the Dodgers, in the end, gamble on a former star who hadn't had an above-average offensive season or produced a positive WAR since 2016? Well, he could sorta be a jack of all trades for the Dodgers, with his ability to rake against left-handed pitching providing them with an excellent right-handed bat option off the bench. He would also be a good clubhouse presence and his contract with LA would only have to pay him the league minimum for his services.

Plus, the Angels were responsible for the rest of Pujols' $30 million salary in 2021, so he became the latest low-risk/high-reward signing for the Dodgers since Andrew Friedman took over as president of baseball operations in 2014.

In 204 plate appearances, he slashed .254/.299/.460 with 12 homers, 38 RBI, and a 101 wRC+, and his first positive fWAR in three years at 0.3. Furthermore, everyone's favorite Tio was excellent against lefties, batting .953 OPS with a 149 wRC+. He also had a couple of "clutch" plays in his time in LA, going 12-for-30 with runners in scoring position, including two home runs and a 1.124 OPS.

Unfortunately, he struggled against righties, where he held a .495 OPS and a 37 wRC+. But his problems didn't stop there. In the postseason, he batted .294 (5 for 17) with no extra-base hits or runs batted in. Furthermore, in the NLCS, where he whiffed 5 times in 13 at-bats, including twice in game 6, he appeared outmatched.

In the end, the 41-year-old turned out to be an overall successful acquisition for the Dodgers, and now the franchise must decide if they want to retain the veteran. Pujols has made it clear that he has no intention of calling it quits just yet telling reporters:

“My time to retire hasn’t arrived yet. Why do I have to retire because someone tells me to? I’m going to do it on my terms and when I feel I can’t play anymore.”

So, would the Dodgers be willing to offer him a multi-year contract, since he will seek more than the league minimum from them? It's possible. If the organization believes that he made enough of an impact last season to want to bring him back, they may utilize him in a similar capacity while capitalizing on the expected soon-to-be implementation of the universal designated hitter. Furthermore, his influence on team chemistry was unquestionable, and his lively enthusiasm would provide an intangible benefit to the upcoming season's squad.

While re-signing Pujols isn't a terrible idea, it isn't particularly high on the team's priority list right now and, as it currently appears, won't have a significant impact on the team's performance next season. Regardless, teams can't make moves until the lockout is lifted and that doesn't seem to be getting done anytime soon.