Skip to main content
Dodgers: Fan Throws Beer Can at LA Outfielder During Friday's Game

Dodgers: Fan Throws Beer Can at LA Outfielder During Friday's Game

A fan in the outfield seats at Petco Park last night hurled a beer can at Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger.

A fan in the outfield seats at Petco Park last night hurled a beer can at Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Friday night was an evening to forget for Padres fans. The Dodgers took the first game of the three game set 6-1 win. Padres fans at Petco Park certainly didn't enjoy the overall experience. 

With the Dodgers up 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Cody Bellinger made a somewhat routine catch in left centerfield. As Bellinger made the catch, a fan in the stands threw what appeared to be a beer can at the 2019 NL MVP.

Presumably, it was a Padres fan that threw the beer can. Dodgers fans have mixed feelings about Bellinger, especially after his season last year, but it's highly unlikely the beer can was thrown by a San Diego fan. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That might not just be that fan's last Dodgers-Padres game, but their last game ever at Petco Park. Throwing objects at players on the field can result in a lifetime ban from MLB stadiums.

Cody BellingerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18135224_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy's Unique Slide Makes It On SportsCenter

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_17000238_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Boasting Eye Popping Stats This Season

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
Jun 21, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Matt Beaty (45) rounds the bases after hitting a walk off two run home run scoring second baseman Max Muncy (13) to defeat the Colorado Rockies 4-2 in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Matt Beaty Reveals the Emotions Of Being DFA'd By LA

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_17983357_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Minor League Player Perfectly Imitates Clayton Kershaw's Unique Delivery

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18092115_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Injury News: Blake Treinen Headed to IL

By Staff WriterApr 22, 2022
USATSI_10170834
News

Dodgers Looking for Big Pay Day for Field Naming Rights

By Staff WriterApr 22, 2022
USATSI_11796103_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Denzel Washington's Impassioned Pregame Speech to LA Players

By Staff WriterApr 22, 2022
USATSI_18103618_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Previewing the Pitching Matchups for a Rivalry Renewing Series

By Staff WriterApr 22, 2022