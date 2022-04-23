Dodgers: Fan Throws Beer Can at LA Outfielder During Friday's Game
Friday night was an evening to forget for Padres fans. The Dodgers took the first game of the three game set 6-1 win. Padres fans at Petco Park certainly didn't enjoy the overall experience.
With the Dodgers up 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Cody Bellinger made a somewhat routine catch in left centerfield. As Bellinger made the catch, a fan in the stands threw what appeared to be a beer can at the 2019 NL MVP.
Presumably, it was a Padres fan that threw the beer can. Dodgers fans have mixed feelings about Bellinger, especially after his season last year, but it's highly unlikely the beer can was thrown by a San Diego fan.
That might not just be that fan's last Dodgers-Padres game, but their last game ever at Petco Park. Throwing objects at players on the field can result in a lifetime ban from MLB stadiums.