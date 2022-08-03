Skip to main content
Dodgers Fans Flock to Dodger Stadium in an Homage to the Late Vin Scully

Dodgers fans made their way to Dodger Stadium after hearing the news of the passing of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully.

It didn't take long for Dodgers fans to spring into action to show their appreciation for Vin Scully. During Tuesday's game, it was announced that the voice of the franchise, the voice of over six decades of Dodgers baseball, had passed. Fans quickly made their way to Chavez Ravine to pay tribute.

Fans drove up to the entrance on Vin Scully Avenue (Gate A) to lay candles and flowers underneath the incredibly fitting sign emblazoned with "Vin Scully Avenue". From Dodgers memorabilia to candles, fans just wanted to make an effort to honor the legend.

It was a touching moment and a small window into just how much Scully impacted Dodgers fans and the sport of baseball.

At the moment, there hasn't been an announcement from the organization about a ceremony for one of the seminal figures in Dodgers history, but there is sure to be one.

Vin Scully was so much more than just a baseball broadcaster, and the response from the Dodgers faithful exemplifies just that.

