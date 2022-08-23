Skip to main content
Dodgers Fans React to Max Muncy Contract Extension

The out-of-nowhere contract for Max Muncy drew rave reviews from Dodgers fans.

Yesterday, the Dodgers announced that they have agreed to a one-year contract extension for the 2023 season worth $13.5 million with infielder Max Muncy. Terms include a club option for 2024 worth $10 million with incentives. 

The unexpected deal was a shock for some considering his below .200 batting average and struggles for most of the season. At least up until recently.

On the final day of the 2021 regular season, Max got injured in an ugly collision at first base. The incident resulted in significant damage in his left elbow and caused him to miss the entire postseason. In the offseason, he revealed the extent of his injury -- a torn ulnar collateral ligament -- which led to swing issues throughout most of the 2022 season.

More recently, an adjustment to his swing started producing results and the timing of the contract made a little more sense to the LA front office

Clearly, the contract proves the organization believes that Muncy's hot streak is the norm. Moreover, it shows that the organization believes in Max Muncy as a leader for this team. 

But, what do the fans think about the extension?

Reactions were overwhelmingly positive from the masses

Also found in the comments often was another request from Dodgers fans... extend Trea Turner. But that's for another day.

Hopefully, Mad Max's success continues throughout the remainder of his time in Dodger blue. Congratulations to America's Slugger.

