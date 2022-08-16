Skip to main content
Dodgers Fans React to News of Walker Buehler’s Season-Ending Surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will be having season-ending surgery and fans are having a tough time with the news.

Despite all of the hope and speculation that Dodgers pitcher, Walker Buehler would be rejoining the team soon, news broke yesterday that he will instead be having season-ending elbow surgery

Back in June, Buehler suffered a flexor tendon strain in his right elbow and was initially thought to only be out for about 10-12 weeks. Fans were very much looking forward to seeing the righty return to mound at Dodger Stadium, so there were some strong reactions on Twitter like this one of DodgersNation's @Brookme3.

Of course, other Dodgers fans felt the same way.

This will be the two-time All-Star's second surgery this year, he had bone spurs removed in June, as well as his second Tommy John in his career. Many thought that Buehler was making progress in his rehab since he was playing catch and throwing the ball around. Unfortunately, the pain was just too much. 

The good news is Dustin May is making his return to the majors next weekend and Code Red is looking filthy.

Other Dodgers News

Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman are setting a new high standard for durability. Both Freeman and Turner have started every single game of the 2022 season. The Dodgers haven’t had a player start every game of a season since Eric Karros did it in 1997 and now they have two. Fans are hoping to see Turner stay in Los Angeles to continue setting that bar.

