Skip to main content

Dodgers Fans React to the Edwin Rios News

Dodger fans give their take on Edwin Rios being non-tendered

The Dodgers announced on Friday that they had non-tendered Cody Bellinger, Luke Williams, and Edwin Rios. The news of Belli was inevitable to some as the writing was on the wall, so to speak, but the word of Edwin Rios was pretty surprising. 

I know some of you forgot about Rios, and you can credit that to the fact that he missed most of the season due to hamstring issues. 

We asked our followers on Twitter what they thought about the team non-tendering Edwin; here's what some had to say about the news. 

When Rios was out on the field, he was a good ball player who had some power and did his part in contributing to the Boys in Blue. However, it was rare when he would be out there on a consistent base. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Injuries kept him out for long periods of time, and the progression of our minor leaguers didn't help him out. 

The 28-year-old only appeared in 27 games in 2022, last appearing in early June against the New York Mets. Rios has yet to play in a quarter of the season and has not even played 162 games in his four-year career. 

In the past three seasons, Rios has suffered from a left hamstring injury, a shoulder injury, and another hamstring injury. 

He cannot catch a break with the injuries, and his time with the Dodgers has more than likely ended. 

We wish Rios the best; hopefully, he can stay healthy for his own sake. 

Edwin RiosLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16148682_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Infielder Reportedly Signing with Team in Japan

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19291459
News

Aaron Judge News: Yankees Make New Offer to Free Agent, Dodgers Remain in the Mix

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_19082747_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Was Sad to See Tyler Anderson Leave for the Angels

By Ricardo Sandoval
August 25, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Roster: LA Ace is Due For a Hefty PayDay Entering Final Season Before Free Agency

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18738098_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Team Donates $1 Million to Elton John AIDS Foundation

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_16991982_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Talks What Clayton Kershaw Has Meant to Him

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19094054_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Jaime Jarrin Continues Making a Difference Following Retirement

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19415701
News

Elton John: How To Watch Sir Elton’s Final Concert at Dodger Stadium on Live Stream

By Chloe Clark