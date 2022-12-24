Dodgers Fans React to The Trevor Bauer News

The shockwaves from Trevor Bauer continue to take over the MLB world. As it currently stands, Bauer can be allowed back on the Dodgers roster but it seems his time with the team may be coming to an end regardless.

The news of Bauer's reinstatement shocked everyone, including the Dodgers organization, which leaves the door open to have Bauer play in 2023. Prior to being placed on administrative leave then suspended, Bauer was one of the top pitchers in baseball. But now, having been away from the game for so long and having to deal with public scrutiny for the next season it's hard to imagine him coming out of the gates as a top pitcher once again.

Dodgers fans got a taste of having Bauer right after he signed his contract, but it seems now more than ever they aren't quite ready to welcome Bauer back with open arms. This remains something the organization will have to take into consideration if they decide to bring him back.

It's a fine line to walk rooting for your favorite team while having someone on the team who was charged for such egregious behaviors. Strong enough evidence to keep him off the field for 194 games but not enough to have him serve his full suspension.

While some look at the evidence presented in front of them, others look to the potential help among the roster. After all, the Dodgers still need some help across the pitching unit that will last them an entire season.

A polarizing move among fans, but some seem ok with keeping him on the roster anyways.

Will the Dodgers end up keeping Bauer? How would you feel if the Dodgers ended up keeping Bauer?

The Dodgers have some heavy decisions to make soon.