Skip to main content
Dodgers Fans React to Tony Gonsolin's Injury News

Dodgers Fans React to Tony Gonsolin's Injury News

The news of Tony Gonsolin's arm injury hit Dodger fans in a lot of different ways on Monday. Here's a roundup of some of the feelings.

On Monday morning, Dodgers fans thought they'd spend the afternoon watching NL ERA leader Tony Gonsolin go for his 17th win against the Marlins in Miami. By lunchtime, we had learned that Gonsolin was heading to the injured list with a forearm issue.

It's a big hit for the Dodgers and their fans, even though word came out later that Gonsolin isn't extremely concerned about the injury and might even consider it a blessing in disguise.

Still, when your team's best pitcher goes down with an injury just five weeks before the postseason starts, it's bound to stir up some emotions in the fan base. When asked how concerned they were about Gonsolin's injury, some fans were doom-and-gloom, assuming the worst about Gonsolin's condition. Others were positive this was a procedural move by Los Angeles to get Gonsolin a little rest and keep him fresh for October.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here's a good illustration of the range of responses:

The worriers had concerns ranging from rational to supernatural.

You get it. But there were also plenty of people who were entirely convinced this was just a ploy to give Gonsolin some rest heading into the postseason.

What about you? How worried are you about Gonsolin's injury?

Tony Gonsolin

USATSI_18790282_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Potential Kershaw Return Highlights Excellent Pitching Series in NY

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18628018_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Holds No Punches in Talking About Prospects Showboating

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18876107_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Not Exactly Happy With His 1,000th Hit

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18917554_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Named NL Player of the Week

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_16978386_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former Dodger Calls LA One of the Best Teams in MLB

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18944610_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Shocks the Stadium After Getting Hit in the Helmet

By Selena Marquez
USATSI_18885192
News

Dodgers News: LA Loses Tony Gonsolin to Injury, Grove Recalled

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18344209_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Gives Updates On Two Injured LA Relievers

By AJ Gonzalez