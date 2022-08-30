On Monday morning, Dodgers fans thought they'd spend the afternoon watching NL ERA leader Tony Gonsolin go for his 17th win against the Marlins in Miami. By lunchtime, we had learned that Gonsolin was heading to the injured list with a forearm issue.

It's a big hit for the Dodgers and their fans, even though word came out later that Gonsolin isn't extremely concerned about the injury and might even consider it a blessing in disguise.

Still, when your team's best pitcher goes down with an injury just five weeks before the postseason starts, it's bound to stir up some emotions in the fan base. When asked how concerned they were about Gonsolin's injury, some fans were doom-and-gloom, assuming the worst about Gonsolin's condition. Others were positive this was a procedural move by Los Angeles to get Gonsolin a little rest and keep him fresh for October.

Here's a good illustration of the range of responses:

The worriers had concerns ranging from rational to supernatural.

You get it. But there were also plenty of people who were entirely convinced this was just a ploy to give Gonsolin some rest heading into the postseason.

What about you? How worried are you about Gonsolin's injury?