Skip to main content

Dodgers Fans Still Haven't Forgiven Carlos Correa, Oppose Him Signing with LA

Carlos Correa was on the team that cheated to beat the Dodgers in the World Series. Can L.A. fans forgive him enough to embrace him in Dodger Blue?

One of the big questions of this offseason for the Dodgers is: Who will be playing shortstop in L.A. when spring rolls around?

It was Corey Seager for a long time, but Seager signed with the Rangers last offseason. This year it was Trea Turner, but Turner is also heading into free agency and his return is in question.

Dansby Swanson will also be a free agent, so he's an option. Xander Bogaerts will likely opt out of his contract with the Red Sox and also hit the market. And then there's one other high-profile shortstop who will likely opt out of his contract and become a free agent: Minnesota's Carlos Correa.

Correa, of course, played for the 2017 Astros, the team that cheated their way to celebrating a World Series title on the field at Dodger Stadium. Correa even used that moment to propose to his now-wife on the infield grass during the celebration. And of all the cheaters who cheated, Correa has been the most defiantly unrepentant, repeatedly and profanely insisting that people don't really understand what went on.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So it's not surprising that Los Angeles fans haven't gotten totally on board with the possibility of the Dodgers signing Correa. In an online poll of nearly 10,000 fans, Dodgers Nation found that nearly two-thirds are opposed to the idea.

On respondent said, "Only if he apologizes to Bellinger." After Cody Bellinger spoke out about the Astros being cheaters, Correa said Cody “either doesn’t know how to read, is really bad at reading comprehension, or is just not informed at all. If you don’t know the facts, then you’ve got to shut the f— up.”

Another anti-Correa commenter said, "We're in the dumps right now, yes, but we should never go that low."

Those in favor of Correa took a much more practical approach. One said, "If he can help us win a ring, then yes." Another said, "We need someone who can hit in the playoffs, and Correa is seventh all time in postseason homers."

It remains to be seen if the Dodgers will be in the Correa market, but if they are, looks for fans to be divided on the idea.

Carlos CorreaCody Bellinger

USATSI_18693920_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Fans Give Their Thoughts Of Their Worse NLDS Loss

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18621852_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: MLB Fans React to Radical Ball/Strike Challenge System in Arizona Fall League

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18866447_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Will Smith's Wife Cara Shares Adorable First Look at New Baby Girl

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_10891340_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Poll: Between Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, Fans Prefer the Youth and Speed

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19151241_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Hints at Future, How Will LA Fill Rotation in 2023?

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19135459_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Will Smith Snubbed as NL Gold Glove Award Finalist

By Staff Writer
USATSI_14811740_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Fans Have Overwhelmingly Checked Out on MLB Postseason

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19008391_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Insider Says Team Could Trade Will Smith, Why LA Should Keep Him

By Noah Camras