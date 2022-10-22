Dodgers Fans Still Haven't Forgiven Carlos Correa, Oppose Him Signing with LA

One of the big questions of this offseason for the Dodgers is: Who will be playing shortstop in L.A. when spring rolls around?

It was Corey Seager for a long time, but Seager signed with the Rangers last offseason. This year it was Trea Turner, but Turner is also heading into free agency and his return is in question.

Dansby Swanson will also be a free agent, so he's an option. Xander Bogaerts will likely opt out of his contract with the Red Sox and also hit the market. And then there's one other high-profile shortstop who will likely opt out of his contract and become a free agent: Minnesota's Carlos Correa.

Correa, of course, played for the 2017 Astros, the team that cheated their way to celebrating a World Series title on the field at Dodger Stadium. Correa even used that moment to propose to his now-wife on the infield grass during the celebration. And of all the cheaters who cheated, Correa has been the most defiantly unrepentant, repeatedly and profanely insisting that people don't really understand what went on.

So it's not surprising that Los Angeles fans haven't gotten totally on board with the possibility of the Dodgers signing Correa. In an online poll of nearly 10,000 fans, Dodgers Nation found that nearly two-thirds are opposed to the idea.

On respondent said, "Only if he apologizes to Bellinger." After Cody Bellinger spoke out about the Astros being cheaters, Correa said Cody “either doesn’t know how to read, is really bad at reading comprehension, or is just not informed at all. If you don’t know the facts, then you’ve got to shut the f— up.”

Another anti-Correa commenter said, "We're in the dumps right now, yes, but we should never go that low."

Those in favor of Correa took a much more practical approach. One said, "If he can help us win a ring, then yes." Another said, "We need someone who can hit in the playoffs, and Correa is seventh all time in postseason homers."

It remains to be seen if the Dodgers will be in the Correa market, but if they are, looks for fans to be divided on the idea.