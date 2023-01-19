Dodgers: First Look at Some of Your 2023 Squad at Dodger Stadium

The 2023 Dodgers season is just a couple months away, with spring training starting in less than a month. The long, dark offseason — which felt longer and darker than usual this year, between LA's excruciating NLDS loss and the team's inactivity on the free-agent market — is nearly over and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

To help us see that light, several Dodgers got together at Dodger Stadium to put in some work, and LA's social media team was on hand to share some goodness with us.

Up first, we have Trayce Thompson, Chris Taylor, and Jason Heyward.

Thompson has grown his hair out — I think he's been bald most of the time we've seen him with the Dodgers, even back in 2016-17. The family resemblance between him and his brother Klay really comes through with the new hairdo. All three guys in this tweet — who, coincidentally or not, are three of the four main options for Los Angeles in center field this year — look to be in excellent shape.

Speaking of excellent shape, we also have a Gavin Lux sighting.

Look, tight sleeves and tattoos do some of the work here, but Lux is looking pretty ripped. And he also looks good swinging the bat in the video LA posted, where we can see all four of these guys in action.

It's just a January workout at Dodger Stadium, and one of these guys isn't even on the 40-man roster right now. But if the goal was to get me excited about baseball starting, well, mission accomplished.