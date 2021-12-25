Dodgers: First Topgolf Experience Heading to Dodger Stadium

Topgolf's live stadium tour will visit Chavez Ravine in the new year, taking over the ballpark from January 27-30. Around the loge level of the stadium, hitting bays will be set up with targets on the field.

From the Dodgers:

Topgolf Live is transforming the home of the Los Angeles Dodgers to create a truly unique experience where you can hit golf balls from the concourse down to the field. Throw in some music, food, and beverage options – and you’ve got yourself an awesome backdrop for creating memories with your friends, family, or coworkers.

Prices start at $85, but only full bays with a capacity of 6 persons are on sale. So you'll need to buy six tickets in order to secure a tee time. According to Dodgers.com, single tickets may become available at a later date.

Spectators are welcome to tag along with your group at a cost of $10 per person, but they will not be permitted to swing or even be in the hitting area.

An "experiential package" is also available, which includes a VIP tour of Dodger Stadium, drink coupons, a Topgolf hat, and more. That will set you back $195 for each person (six tickets required).

Dodger Stadium will be selling food and beverages during the 4-day festival. To meet all necessary covid-19 edicts and requirements, the event will follow rigorous health and safety measures.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Dodgers.com.