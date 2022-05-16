Dodgers Former All-Star Catcher Launches New Hard Seltzer

Russell Martin has always been versatile. In his first four seasons with the Dodgers, the catcher stole 60 bases and was named to two All-Star teams. In 2007, he won a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger. In his prime, he could do it all.

Even though is playing days are over, Martin continues to display his versatility. The former Dodgers backstop has filling up his free time with golf, and now, has a business venture that golfers, from country club champions to municipal course hacks, are sure to love.

On his personal Instagram account, Martin announced that he's launching a hard seltzer - Cruise Hard Seltzer.

Martin spent his first five seasons with the Dodgers from 2006 to 2010, and posted a .761 OPS and developed into one of the best young catchers in the game. After playing for the Yankees, Pirates, and Blue Jays, Martin returned to the Dodgers in 2019 for the final year of his MLB career.