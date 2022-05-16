Skip to main content
Dodgers Former All-Star Catcher Launches New Hard Seltzer

Dodgers Former All-Star Catcher Launches New Hard Seltzer

Russell Martin is getting into the alcohol game.

Russell Martin is getting into the alcohol game.

Russell Martin has always been versatile. In his first four seasons with the Dodgers, the catcher stole 60 bases and was named to two All-Star teams. In 2007, he won a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger. In his prime, he could do it all.

Even though is playing days are over, Martin continues to display his versatility. The former Dodgers backstop has filling up his free time with golf, and now, has a business venture that golfers, from country club champions to municipal course hacks, are sure to love.

On his personal Instagram account, Martin announced that he's launching a hard seltzer - Cruise Hard Seltzer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Martin spent his first five seasons with the Dodgers from 2006 to 2010, and posted a .761 OPS and developed into one of the best young catchers in the game. After playing for the Yankees, Pirates, and Blue Jays, Martin returned to the Dodgers in 2019 for the final year of his MLB career. 

Russell MartinLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18278671_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Gavin Lux Reveals He Was Unaware it was the Ninth Inning On Base Paths

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18279343_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Makes Pitching Debut In Cardinals-Giants Blowout

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18232209_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Provides the Latest on Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_16639773_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Shane Greene Activated; Garrett Cleavinger and Reyes Moronta Optioned

By Staff WriterMay 15, 2022
USATSI_15780542_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Michael Grove Set to Make MLB Debut Today

By Staff WriterMay 15, 2022
USATSI_9983526_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers: Joe Davis Retracts Criticism of Max Muncy

By Staff WriterMay 15, 2022
USATSI_18177008_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Doesn't Think Age Is a Factor in His Sluggish Start

By Staff WriterMay 15, 2022
USATSI_18183630_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Downplays His Injury

By Staff WriterMay 14, 2022