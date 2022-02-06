Dodgers: Former First Baseman Adrian Gonzalez Officially Calls it a Career

Former Dodgers first baseman Adrián González is calling it a career. After many successful years in the big leagues, Gonzo took to Instagram to announce that he was hanging up his spikes.

Naturally, the 15-year veteran had a lot of people and organizations to thank in that post.



I am officially announcing my retirement today. I got to play in MLB for 15 years plus the minor leagues, Mexican summer and winter league. The Caribbean Series, the World Baseball Classic, and the Olympic games. What a blessing.

Gonzo was a 5-time All-Star and spent 6 seasons with the Dodgers. He came over via a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox, a deal that set the tone for new ownership following the Frank McCourt years. That deal also brought Carl Crawford, Nick Punto, and Josh Beckett out west.

A-Gon put together a career playing at the professional level for 5 different organizations. He totaled 317 homeruns and drive in over 1,200 runs over a career than spanned 1,929 games.

Baseball thank you for all you gave me. Great teammates, coaches, memories, and most importantly friends for life. … Baseball has been in my DNA since I was born and it will always be a part of who I am. With this I say goodbye to my baseball playing career.

He played his final game in the big leagues back in 2018 while with the New York Mets, but he will long be remembered for his time with the Dodgers. Congrats on a heck of a career A-Gon, and thank you for the memories!