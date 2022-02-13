Skip to main content
Dodgers: Former LA First Round Pick Signs With the Rockies

Dodgers: Former LA First Round Pick Signs With the Rockies

The Dodgers are going to see a very familiar face at Spring Training, whenever that actually happens. According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Rockies have signed RHP Zach Lee to a minor league deal. 

For those that can remember way back to 2010, Lee was the Dodgers first-round pick out of High School. He was going to play football at LSU before Los Angeles swooped in with the 28th pick in the draft. Ned Colletti dished out over $5 million in signing bonuses to get him into his baseball career. 

The signing went bad VERY quickly. Lee made his debut with the Dodgers in 2015 after 4 mediocre minor league seasons. In a spot start for Los Angeles, he got tagged for 7 runs across 4.2 innings of work. 

Then came one of the most \underrated trades in Dodgers history. 

Read More

The Dodgers flipped Lee to Seattle for Chris Taylor in 2016, and they haven't looked back since. While CT has thrived with Los Angeles, Lee had bounced around to multiple organizations trying to make it back. 

A age 30, there is still time for Lee to figure things out. But the likelihood of that happening with so much experience under his belt seems tough, especially if he has to play in Colorado. 

USATSI_15771428
News

Dodgers: Former LA First Round Pick Signs With the Rockies

just now
USATSI_16584892
News

Dodgers: LA Pitcher Batting Record Now Untouchable with DH Rule

17 hours ago
USATSI_16760495
News

MLB News: Steroid Testing in Limbo Amidst Lockout

21 hours ago
USATSI_16615599
News

Dodgers: LA In Better Position to Sign Freddie Freeman Says MLB Experts

Feb 12, 2022
USATSI_16299672
News

Dodgers Should Release Trevor Bauer Says LA Insider

Feb 11, 2022
USATSI_16999576
News

Dodgers Agree to Deal with Another Betts

Feb 11, 2022
USATSI_17014817
News

Dodgers: LA Insider Discusses AJ Pollock's Future

Feb 11, 2022
Feb 21, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred reacts as he speaks to the press during Spring Training Media Day at The Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB News: Rob Manfred Addresses CBA Negotiations

Feb 10, 2022