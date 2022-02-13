Dodgers: Former LA First Round Pick Signs With the Rockies

The Dodgers are going to see a very familiar face at Spring Training, whenever that actually happens. According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Rockies have signed RHP Zach Lee to a minor league deal.

For those that can remember way back to 2010, Lee was the Dodgers first-round pick out of High School. He was going to play football at LSU before Los Angeles swooped in with the 28th pick in the draft. Ned Colletti dished out over $5 million in signing bonuses to get him into his baseball career.

The signing went bad VERY quickly. Lee made his debut with the Dodgers in 2015 after 4 mediocre minor league seasons. In a spot start for Los Angeles, he got tagged for 7 runs across 4.2 innings of work.

Then came one of the most \underrated trades in Dodgers history.

The Dodgers flipped Lee to Seattle for Chris Taylor in 2016, and they haven't looked back since. While CT has thrived with Los Angeles, Lee had bounced around to multiple organizations trying to make it back.

A age 30, there is still time for Lee to figure things out. But the likelihood of that happening with so much experience under his belt seems tough, especially if he has to play in Colorado.