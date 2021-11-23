Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Dodgers: Former LA Minor Leaguer Signs with NL West Club

    The veteran slugger takes his talents back to the team that drafted him more than a decade ago.
    Matt Davidson, an infielder who spent the 2021 season with Los Angeles' triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, has agreed to a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Last year, while with the Dodgers during spring training, the two-way player had time at both first and third base as well as the mound where he worked on fine-tuning his pitching.

    Now he's inked a deal with Arizona after a solid year at the triple-A level in the Dodgers' organization.

    In 2021, the 30-year-old had a quality season with AAA Oklahoma City, posting a respectable .294/.365/.629 with 28 home runs and 81 RBIs over 84 games. Notably, in his 5 partial seasons in the big leagues, he has hit 52 homers.

    Many consider timing and flexibility to be key factors as to why he was never called up in Los Angeles. The veteran has spent his career playing first base, third base, and DH. Unfortunately for him, the Dodgers had sufficient depth at the major league level in all of those areas.

    With Davidson returning to the organization that selected him in 2009, there's a good chance he'll make the most of this opportunity.

