Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Earns Internet Immortality In Recent Astros Game

Former Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock had some choice words for Astros villain Yuri Gurriel after a fly out.

There's a phrase that gets thrown around the halls of Dodger Stadium: once a Dodger, always a Dodger. On a Wednesday night in Chicago, that saying rang true.

White Sox outfielder A.J. Pollock was manning left field against the Houston Astros. Yuli Gurriel, who infamously mocked then Dodgers starter Yu Darvish with an abhorrent celebration in the 2017 World Series, hit a routine fly ball to Pollock. The White Sox outfielder caught the ball, and then muttered an expletive laden three word sentence under his breath:

"F--- you b----"

As always, the cameras were rolling and baseball Twitter caught the moment.

Although A.J. wasn't a member of the 2017 Dodgers team that was cheated out of a championship by Houston, the Dodgers fraternity is clearly a strong one. 

Neither was Joe Kelly, who notoriously got into with Carlos Correa while he was still an Astro when the Dodgers and Astros met in the regular season in 2020.

Like many MLB players, even those who weren't on the 2017 Dodgers, Kelly and Pollock have zero respect for members of the 2017 sign-stealing Astros team.

Pollock was traded just days before the start of the regular season in exchange for reliever Criag Kimbrel. In his first season, A.J. is slashing .240/.290/.368 in 98 games. 

Kelly, who signed with the White Sox this past winter, has a 5.61 ERA in 29 appearances and has struggled with his control (5.6 BB/9).

They might not be in Dodger blue any more, but as the saying goes, once a Dodger, always a Dodger.

