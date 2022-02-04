Skip to main content
Dodgers: Former LA Pitcher Retires from Baseball
Matt Magill
Los Angeles Dodgers

Matt Magill announced his retirement from baseball via Twitter on Thursday.

One-time Dodgers top prospect and five-year MLB veteran Matt Magill. The right-handed pitcher announced his retirement via Twitter.

"After 14 years I have decided to hang up my spikes and step away from being a player. I have decided to retire from the game I love."

The Dodgers drafted Magill in the 2008 MLB amateur draft. Magill played his high school ball just 41 miles away from Dodger Stadium at Royal High School in Simi Valley. Magill started six games in 2013 with the Dodgers and logged a 6.51 ERA. 

He was then traded to the Reds in the winter of 2014 before an elbow injury required Tommy John surgery.

Magill also spent time with the Mariners and the Twins.

For his MLB career, he logged a 4.63 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 112 games.

Despite his career not quite panning out, Magill was all class in his retirement announcement.

“I was so fortunate to be around so many amazing people. I want to thank all my teammates who made this journey so incredible. There is nothing like the baseball brotherhood and bonds you build when you are with a group of men everyday, all day.”

He also thanked every organization and their staff for giving him chance. Even the kitchen staff and the clubhouse attendants.

Magill also had a bit of fun with a tweet from MLB Trade Rumors.

From the sound of it, he’ll adjust to the retirement life nicely. 

