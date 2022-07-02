Dodgers: Former LA Starter Pays for Epic Feast for Minor Leaguers

On the field, former Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer is one of the most intimidating players in all of baseball. He didn't develop the nickname "Mad Max" by accident. He's had several noteworthy interactions with umpires and last year, his dust up with then Phillies manager Joe Girardi made headlines. But when he's not pitching, Scherzer is known to be a great teammate.

The three-time Cy Young winner is currently on a rehab assignment with the Mets Double-A affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Although Scherzer commented that he wants to pitch for the Mets, and not the Rumble Ponies, he truly ingratiated himself with his minor league teammates this week.

According to Fox Sports, Scherzer treated his fellow Rumble Ponies to an insane dinner on Wednesday night.

"Max Scherzer went above and beyond, shelling out big cash for a locker room feast that included bone-in ribeye, filet mignon and lobster. The approximate dollar figure was upward of $7,000."

When by reporters about the dinner, Scherzer simply responded with:

"Oh yeah, they're eating well tonight."

Clearly, Scherzer wanted to uphold the tradition of established big leaguers treating minor leaguers to a great meal during a rehab assignment, but we certainly went a cut above.

Not only did he treat them to a great dinner, he also bought everyone on the team AirPods.

"We walk in and there's a clubbie just handing out AirPod saying they're from Max."

His Dodgers tenure might not have ended well, but Scherzer came up aces during his rehab stint.