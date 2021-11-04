Dodgers: Former Outfielder Joc Pederson Spotted Wearing 2020 WS Ring After Braves Win Title

After the Dodgers won their first title in 32 years in 2020 and came into the 2021 season as favorites, things didn’t go their way much of the year despite winning 106 games. It was a bitter-sweet moment to see the Braves win the World Series against the Astros as it denied Houston of a title but it wasn’t the Dodgers who deprived them of it.

However, one Dodger was present to help take down the Astros as Joc Pederson was part of that Atlanta Braves team. That marks the second time that Joc has been crowned a champion and in back-to-back years with two different teams.

While it surely was surreal for him to win it all this year, he didn’t forget the first time he achieved glory with the Dodgers. In fact, some World Series photos captured Pederson sporting his Dodgers 2020 World Series ring while celebrating his new World Series title with the Braves.

Despite not joining Atlanta until the Trade Deadline, he played his part in turning the team around and firing them up for a postseason run. He hit a red hot .429 in the NLDS with 2 home runs and 5 RBI to help the team advance. While he cooled off in the NCLS and World Series, his bat helped the team get that far and his teammates picked up the slack.

Joc had mentioned before that he would’ve liked to return to LA, but the organization never offered him a deal. Still, that didn’t stop him and his former teammates from showing each other love. As some old teammates offered him luck and support against the Astros, he returned the favor by taking them down and wearing his 2020 WS ring. Congrats Joc!