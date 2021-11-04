Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Trevor Bauer Will Reportedly Not Opt Out of Contract with Dodgers
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Trevor Bauer

    Trevor Bauer Will Reportedly Not Opt Out of Contract with Dodgers

    No surprises here, Trevor Bauer will not become a free agent this offseason.
    Author:

    No surprises here, Trevor Bauer will not become a free agent this offseason.

    With the World Series and the 2021 season officially behind us, the Dodgers will have to shift their focus to what comes next. The team has plenty on its plate as the offseason begins, and it appears that they now have one more item to add to that list. 

    According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, Trevor Bauer is choosing not to opt-out of the remaining two years on his contract with Los Angeles. 

    This comes as no surprise, as Bauer stood to lose $64 million if he decided to become a free agent. With a new CBA in the near future and the potential for a lockout, if there are any delays, Bauer is doing what he can to protect himself from losing out on a major payday. 

    Read More

    This development comes amid continued uncertainty surrounding the former All-Star. Bauer is still in the midst of a criminal investigation for an alleged sexual assault, which figures to find a resolution before the 2022 season begins. Once the court finalizes its decision, Major League Baseball will have its own opportunity to question Bauer before determining if he will miss additional time or not. 

    Whether or not the court finds Trevor Bauer guilty, the likelihood that he ever throws another pitch for the Dodgers remains slim. The team did everything possible to distance themselves during the regular season, and it would take an extraordinary change of circumstances to see them welcoming him back with open arms. 

    There will likely be much more coming out about Trevor's situation in the coming months, so stay tuned for the latest news and updates. 

    NEXT: Could Corey Seager's Market Be Colder than Expected?

    Trevor Bauer
    News

    Trevor Bauer Will Reportedly Not Opt Out of Contract with Dodgers

    12 seconds ago
    Aug 13, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on a swing for a two-run home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: MLB Insider Says Corey Seager Will Not Be Offered His Asking Price In Free Agency

    23 hours ago
    Corey Seager
    News

    Corey Seager's Market Could Be Smaller Than Expected, According to One Analyst

    Nov 2, 2021
    USATSI_16801578
    News

    Dodgers: MLB Insider Suggests Marcus Stroman To LA To Fill Out Their Rotation

    Nov 1, 2021
    Andrew Friedman
    News

    Dodgers: MLB Analyst Has Fallback Ideas For the LA If Unable To Re-Sign Max Scherzer

    Oct 30, 2021
    Oct 7, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) is removed from the game during the ninth inning in game two of the 2020 NLDS against the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Kenley Jansen Could Leave LA According to Dodgers Insider

    Oct 29, 2021
    Ryan Pepiot
    News

    Why the Dodgers May Look Within for Pitching Depth in 2022

    Oct 28, 2021
    June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a three run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers News: Chris Taylor's Future In LA Sounds Dubious

    Oct 25, 2021