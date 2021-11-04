Trevor Bauer Will Reportedly Not Opt Out of Contract with Dodgers

With the World Series and the 2021 season officially behind us, the Dodgers will have to shift their focus to what comes next. The team has plenty on its plate as the offseason begins, and it appears that they now have one more item to add to that list.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, Trevor Bauer is choosing not to opt-out of the remaining two years on his contract with Los Angeles.

This comes as no surprise, as Bauer stood to lose $64 million if he decided to become a free agent. With a new CBA in the near future and the potential for a lockout, if there are any delays, Bauer is doing what he can to protect himself from losing out on a major payday.

This development comes amid continued uncertainty surrounding the former All-Star. Bauer is still in the midst of a criminal investigation for an alleged sexual assault, which figures to find a resolution before the 2022 season begins. Once the court finalizes its decision, Major League Baseball will have its own opportunity to question Bauer before determining if he will miss additional time or not.

Whether or not the court finds Trevor Bauer guilty, the likelihood that he ever throws another pitch for the Dodgers remains slim. The team did everything possible to distance themselves during the regular season, and it would take an extraordinary change of circumstances to see them welcoming him back with open arms.

There will likely be much more coming out about Trevor's situation in the coming months, so stay tuned for the latest news and updates.