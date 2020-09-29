SI.com
Dodgers Foundation and Kershaws Award $300,000 to California Funders for Boys and Men of Color

Howard Cole

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) announced today a $304,400 award to support Liberty Hill’s California Funders for Boys and Men of Color: Our Kids, Our Future Fund (CFBMoC). The funds include a generous match from Ellen and Clayton Kershaw, proceeds from the Dodgers Opening Day Black Lives Matter auction and sales of special-edition shirts. LADF Gives, LADF’s grantmaking program, will award the funds to CFBMoC to support thirteen Southern California community partners working with the County of Los Angeles to develop the most comprehensive approach to youth development in the nation. LADF and Dodger players will continue their “In This Together” commitment with #AmplifyingVoices and future listening sessions.

"'Ellen and I are proud to partner on the "'In This Together'" campaign. Along with my teammates, I remain committed to continuing to amplify the voices of Black leaders and organizations fighting for change. Change starts with tough conversations, and we as a team want to continue to listen, learn and take action to help build a more equitable society,'" said Kershaw.

"Together with LADF, the players will continue to participate in listening sessions with the community leaders of local grassroots social justice organizations to learn more about their work and impact. Players will also use their social media platforms as part of LADF’s #AmplifyingVoices campaign to showcase nonprofits and elevate their efforts.

“'This work is critical in helping Los Angeles County become the nation’s leader in youth development,” said Liberty Hill President/CEO Shane Murphy Goldsmith. “This investment is a huge boost to the on-the-ground social justice organizations we support, and it will ensure youth in Los Angeles have the resources and programs they need to thrive. We are so grateful for the support of the Dodgers Foundation.'”

"Organizations will focus on the strengths of Black, Brown and Native American families and communities so that youth of color thrive and establish a strong foundation for life and grow into healthy adults. Specific programs include expanding school-based interventions intended to address trauma and increase the academic achievement of 500 Black, Brown, and Native American youth in Los Angeles County. Community groups will also partner with local businesses and community groups across Los Angeles to develop and test pilot programs designed to improve hiring practices for justice involved young adults.

“'Historic injustices threaten youth, families, and communities making it difficult for them to succeed,” said Nichol Whiteman, LADF’s Chief Executive Officer. “This grant is crucial as we invest in people and organizations on the front lines advocating for Black and Brown communities, who often lack resources and support.'”

"Organizations supported by CFBMoC include: Arts for Incarcerated Youth Network, Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Brotherhood Crusade, Brothers, Sons, Selves Coalition, Children's Defense Fund-CA, Community Coalition, InnerCity Struggle, Khmer Girls in Action, LA Youth Uprising Coalition, LeadersUp, Social Justice Learning Institute, Urban Peace Institute, and Youth Justice Coalition."

Angels at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 9, Angels 5. Brusdar Graterol the winner (1-2), Andrew Heaney the loser (4-4). L.A. home runs by Justin Turner 2 (4), A.J. Pollock (14), Will Smith (7) and Edwin Rios (7). Dodgers improve to 41-17. Angels fall to 26-32.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Angels at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 6:10 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Angels 6. Tony Gonsolin the winner (2-2), Hansel Robles the loser (2-2). LAD home runs by Joc Pederson (7), Edwin Rios (8) and Will Smith (8). Dodgers improve to 42-17. Angels fall to 26-33, with the finale of the 2020 regular season tomorrow at 12:10 p.m.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Second Look at Dodgers Postseason Roster Possibilities

What’s changed since we posted our first look at the Dodgers postseason roster two weeks ago? Well, Los Angeles brushed aside the San Diego Padres, won the National League West for the eighth straight year (this time by a margin of six games) and finished with the best record in baseball at 43-17, which translates to a 116-win season. Oh, and they have a first-round opponent to prepare for in the Milwaukee Brewers.

Howard Cole

by

Thedoc1972

Dodgers-Brewers Wild Card Series Preview: It's a Trap!

The Dodgers were not pleased when Major League Baseball expanded this year’s playoffs to 16 teams and four full rounds. For a team favored to reach and win the World Series, the expanded playoffs only serve to lower the chances of winning a championship. If the MLB playoffs are a crapshoot, this year’s format adds another roll of the dice, another chance to crap out.

Cliff Corcoran

Gambling: Exact World Series Matchups by Team and By Most Likely, Plus Exact Results for Each First Round Playoff Series

There are more odds for baseball bets listed below than I have ever posted in one place, let alone read through. And as you might expect, the Dodgers figure prominently. For example, you can get 11/10 odds on the Dodgers sweeping the Brewers in their National League Wild Card series and 2/1 odds that Los Angeles will defeat Milwaukee in three games.

Howard Cole

A's at Dodgers Game Thread, Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 5, Athletics 1. Dylan Floro the winner (3-0), Mike Fiers the loser (6-3). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (15). Dodgers improve to 50-17; Oakland falls to 34-22).]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Former Dodger Adrian Gonzalez Joins Dodgers Foundation Virtual Coaches Training Series

To date, nearly 1,500 parents and coaches have tuned into the Dodgers RBI Coaches Series

Howard Cole

Video: Billy Ballas, Michael McKnight and Tom Wilson Discuss the 2020 Postseason

After the first round, no team is home for the postseason. What does that mean for this 2020 postseason? Can the Dodgers overcome the pressures of being the top seed? What fan base gets to forever defend this season’s legitimacy? And what fan bases will write the season off as a fluke?

Tom Wilson

Opening MLB Playoffs Series Lines Plus Updated World Series and Pennant Chances

The Yankees and White Sox are the only lower seeded teams favored in the first round.

Howard Cole

A's at Dodgers Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, A's 2. Dustin May the winner (2-1), Frankie Montas the loser (3-5). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (11), Chris Taylor (8), Max Muncy (11) and Corey Seager (14). Oakland falls to 33-21. The Dodgers improve to 39-16. And, of by the way, L.A. wins its eighth straight National League West crown.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole