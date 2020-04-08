Dodgers Foundation Launches Online Auction, 100% of Proceeds to Benefit COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The following is quoted directly from a press release, via the Los Angeles Dodgers:

Auction at Dodgers.com/Relief includes autographed and game-used jerseys from Dodger fan-favorites

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation today launched a special auction at Dodgers.com/Relief to support local COVID-19 relief efforts that will aim to uplift significantly impacted Angelenos, including our most vulnerable populations and those on the front lines of this crisis.

The auction runs through April 19 at 5:00 p.m. PT, and features autographed jerseys from the 2020 Dodger roster, including Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Justin Turner, Corey Seager and more. It also includes game-used Max Muncy and Kiké Hernández jerseys from games in which the players homered.

Fans can also support the relief efforts by texting “Relief” to 41623 or visit Dodgers.com/Relief to donate to the campaign, which launched initially to provide more than 100,000 meals and $100,000 of in-kind donations to the Los Angeles Food Bank, My Friend’s Place, Mayor’s Fund of Los Angeles, Los Angeles Unified School District, the Dream Center and homeless shelters in partnership with City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. Additional donations are also being provided to healthcare workers at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, and affiliated UCLA Health medical facilities.

Dodger partners joining critical relief efforts include ARCO, California Pizza Kitchen, Dasani, Dunkin’ Brands of Southern California, Farmer John, Gatorade, Jack in the Box, Levy, Mastercard, Postmates, Smart & Final Charitable Foundation and Southern California McDonald's.