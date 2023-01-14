Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Discusses 'Normal' Offseason and Excitement Swirling Around Club

Coming off a strong first year with L.A, Freeman is expected to have another elite season.

With the 2023 season around the corner, Freddie Freeman has been preparing and getting hyped for his 14th season in the league and second year with the Dodgers.

While attending teammate Chris Taylor’s Top Golf Charity event this week, the 2021 World Series Champion discussed how the offseason has been going:

“It’s a lot more normal of an offseason for me this year. I know where we’re going to be. I got the rental house all ready to go. Our head athletic trainer came into our workout today, and talking to Doc four days ago, everyone is just really excited. We’re looking forward to it. I’m going to be there a few days earlier than normal, because of the WBC. I got some of my enemies here tonight in Mookie on Team USA, but it’s going to be fun. I had so much fun in 2017 playing in the WBC so I’m looking forward to being on the Canadian team again.”

Freddie was pretty tongue in cheek there at the start, speaking indirectly about his whirlwind offseason last winter that included some drama around his exit from the Atlanta Braves. Beyond that, he focused on the positive, citing his excitement for the season and his excitement for the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

As Freeman mentioned, though Mookie Betts may be the enemy with Team USA, the two ultimately play alongside each other and are capable of carrying this Los Angeles team through leadership and experience.

Fans can expect another strong showing from the six-time All-Star. He made a great first impression with the team last season, with a batting average that was second in the league at .325, with 21 home runs and 100 RBI.

Freeman remained consistent during his first season with Los Angeles, as he also led the NL in runs, hits, doubles, and OBP.

As he looks ahead into his second season with the Boys in Blue, the 33-year-old can capitalize off his success.