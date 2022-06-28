Skip to main content
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Earns Weekly Honors After Hot Week of Hitting

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Earns Weekly Honors After Hot Week of Hitting

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman received the NL player of the week award after a hot week of hitting.

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman received the NL player of the week award after a hot week of hitting.

Last week was quite the week for Freddie Freeman. Freddie began the week full well knowing that his first trip back to Atlanta would engulf the baseball world. Freeman displayed plenty of emotions in his return to Truist Park and appeared to be exhausted by the time the Dodgers won in extra innings on Sunday.

Despite all of the pressure and publicity though, Freeman performed at the plate. He notched four hits against the Braves, including an all-important one in extra innings, but the best part of his week was in Cincinnati. In the three-game series, Freddie went 7-for-13 and collected a double, a triple, a pair of home runs, and 10 RBI. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Freeman's 1.33  OPS on the week helped earn him NL player of the week honors.

It's the first time Freeman has earned the award since signing with the Dodgers this past winter, and hopefully, it's far from the last.

Freddie FreemanLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18604626_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Will Smith Appear in Pair of Bizarre Baseball Plays

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18538570_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Provides Latest on Mookie Betts Injury

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18439490_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Utility Man Scratched From Lineup with Neck Injury

By Staff WriterJun 27, 2022
USATSI_18590543_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Veteran LA Reliever Not Retiring After Devastating Injury

By Staff WriterJun 27, 2022
USATSI_18595497_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Calls Braves Pitcher 'Best' Lefty in the Game

By Staff WriterJun 26, 2022
USATSI_18595507_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Thankful To Get Walked After Standing Ovation

By Staff WriterJun 26, 2022
USATSI_18595891_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Makes Several Roster Transactions On Saturday

By Staff WriterJun 26, 2022
USATSI_18538818
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Still Contending for NL MVP According to MLB Insiders

By Staff WriterJun 26, 2022