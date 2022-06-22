Skip to main content
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Gets Put on Blast by Popular MLB Account

Freddie Freeman made a mistake too big not to notice.

Freddie Freeman has been a huge asset to the Dodgers, but everyone has rough days, especially when there are 162 games in one season. That is no different even with superstars, but of course, all eyes are on Freeman, especially now that he is in a Dodgers uniform. 

Apparently while playing against the Cleveland Guardians, Freddie Freeman missed a pitch by Shane Bieber that caused the popular Twitter account known as PitchingNinja which is run by Rob Friedman, to showcase the mistake. 

The Dodgers ended up losing this game 5-3, but still hold an impressive record of 40-25, while also holding onto the number one spot in the NL West. Freddie Freeman may not have the most home runs in the league but homered against Bieber in the same game. 

Not only that, but in 65 games played, Freeman has 35 runs batted in, which means he has been able to see the ball well enough to get his team to score. The first baseman also has an OPS of .831 which is not the best but helps LA win games. Overall, the pitch by Shane Bieber was impressive, to say the least. It was so impressive it got one of the best players in the league to take a risk. 

The first half of the season is coming to an end and as the All-Star break is less than a month away, it looks like the Dodgers will not be losing that number one spot any time soon, especially at this pace. 

