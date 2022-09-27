Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Looks Forward to Playing Alongside Deafening Dodgers Crowd

The playoffs are the most gut wrenching times in all of sports as superstars become legends or see there illustrious careers derailed with the narrative of never being able to win it all. Any upper advantage you can get to achieve your ultimate goal you take and luckily for Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers they officially clinched home-field advantage through the NLCS.

All that matters in the game of baseball is the ability to perform when it matters most. The Dodgers are poised for a deep postseason run but all can change in the blink of an eye if not taken seriously.

The Dodgers have had many new advantages from clinching a playoff berth earlier than any team and than clinching a first round bye, but nothing seems more important than clinching home field advantage. Freeman has been on the opposite end playing at Dodgers Stadium and remembers the deafening experience provided by the crowd off a Juan Uribe home run in 2013.

Now instead of the loud boos and screams directed at Freeman, he will get to enjoy the proud chants of Freddie each time he walks up to the bat in preparation for a big play. Playing at home comes with its pressures if performing your best in front of the fans, but Freeman will take those chances any day of the week (quotes via SportsNet LA).

"It's pretty important, when you got four decks here and 50 something thousand people everyday, thats pretty important. I know how it is coming here in the on the road in the playoffs. It's pretty important and pretty special for us."

Freeman has made his presence known all season long for the record breaking team and look to cruise into the postseason. With the expected LA faithful ready to come out for the team when it matters most, there will be plenty of spectacle to see with fans doing whatever they can to get into the opposing teams heads.