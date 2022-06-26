Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Thankful To Get Walked After Standing Ovation

Friday served as Freddie Freeman's first visit to Truist Park as a visiting player. It was also the day that Freddie received his 2021 World Series ring which was presented by Braves manager Brian Snitker.

Before he even stepped foot on the turf at Truist Park, Freeman struggled with his emotions. He broke down during the pregame press conference and answered most of the questions through tears as he reminisced about spending the first 15 years of his professional baseball career with the Braves organization.

Once the game started, Freeman received a minute long standing ovation from the Braves fans in attendance. After the touching moment, Braves starter Ian Anderson walked Freddie on five pitches. The first baseman would end up scoring the second run on the day for the Dodgers later that inning.

During his post game interview on SportsNet LA, Freeman noted how he was happy that he got walked because he was in no shape to hit.

“I’m so glad I got walked because I couldn’t feel my legs. I couldn’t feel my legs for a few innings to be honest with you. It was emotional and I am worn out.”

The standing ovation didn't just impact Freeman. Anderson revealed that the ovation threw him off his game and likely contributed to his tough start against the Dodgers.

After going 1-for-3 on Friday, Freeman went 1-for-4 on Saturday and struck out three times.

Perhaps he'll have his sea legs under him for the third and final game of his homecoming series.