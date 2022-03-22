Skip to main content
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman to Make Cactus League Debut Today

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman to Make Cactus League Debut Today

Freddie Freeman should be on the field today when the Dodgers take on the Reds

Freddie Freeman should be on the field today when the Dodgers take on the Reds

Dodgers fans already got to their feast their eyes on Freddie Freeman in a Dodgers uniform last week in his introductory press conference. If all goes according to plan, fans should get the full experience today when the Dodgers take on the Reds.

Freeman is expected to be on the lineup card.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts laid out how the week should shape out to SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson after the Dodgers tied the Cubs on Sunday.

“I think for tomorrow we’ll see Muncy, Freddie on Tuesday, and then Mookie on Wednesday. It’s all starting to come together”

So far, Roberts is batting batting 1-for-1: Muncy started yesterday's tilt against the Chicago White Sox - the Dodgers housemates at Camelback Ranch. 

Judging by how Roberts has handled some of the other Dodgers starters, Freeman should get a pair of at-bats before he's replaced by a minor league hopeful. 

First pitch is set for 1:05PM PDT today and will be broadcasted on SportsNet LA.

Freddie FreemanLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16969938
News

Dodgers: The Reason Why LA Let Kenley Jansen Walk Revealed

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_10048728
News

Dodgers: Rams Excited to Bring Lombardi Trophy to Chavez Ravine

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_10825999
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reveals the LA Player Who Heavily Recruited Him

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_17000637
News

Dodgers: Kenley Jansen Says LA Made Strong Effort to Re-Sign Him

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_17901602
News

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Talks About Closer Situation

By Staff WriterMar 21, 2022
USATSI_16987371
News

Dodgers: Fans Get First Look at Kenley Jansen in an Atlanta Braves Uniform

By Staff WriterMar 20, 2022
USATSI_14527204
News

Dodgers Regular Season Tickets Now On Sale

By Staff WriterMar 20, 2022
USATSI_16802380
News

Dodgers Trade Away Outfielder for Dual-Threat Prospect

By Staff WriterMar 20, 2022