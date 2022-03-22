Dodgers: Freddie Freeman to Make Cactus League Debut Today

Dodgers fans already got to their feast their eyes on Freddie Freeman in a Dodgers uniform last week in his introductory press conference. If all goes according to plan, fans should get the full experience today when the Dodgers take on the Reds.

Freeman is expected to be on the lineup card.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts laid out how the week should shape out to SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson after the Dodgers tied the Cubs on Sunday.

“I think for tomorrow we’ll see Muncy, Freddie on Tuesday, and then Mookie on Wednesday. It’s all starting to come together”

So far, Roberts is batting batting 1-for-1: Muncy started yesterday's tilt against the Chicago White Sox - the Dodgers housemates at Camelback Ranch.

Judging by how Roberts has handled some of the other Dodgers starters, Freeman should get a pair of at-bats before he's replaced by a minor league hopeful.

First pitch is set for 1:05PM PDT today and will be broadcasted on SportsNet LA.