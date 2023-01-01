Dodgers: Freddie Freeman's First Season in Blue an Unmitigated Success

The Dodger infielder can propel off a great first year in Los Angeles.

After Freddie Freeman’s successful debut year as a Dodger, it is clear why “Freddie Freeman” chants could frequently be heard across Dodger Stadium throughout the 2022 season.

After 12 seasons with the Braves, he joined the Dodgers and made a dominant first impression with the team. MLB's YouTube channel put together a great look back at Freddie's first year in blue. It's worth the watch.

Though Freeman was widely expected to remain with the Braves, he did nothing but deliver and remain consistent after joining his new team.

The six-time All-Star showed his resiliency and leadership over the course of his first year in L.A. Though he started the year battling through the early emotion of being with a new club, he ended the season as one of the top performers on the team.

As a 2021 World Series Champion, Freeman knows what it takes to win. In his first season with the Dodgers, Freeman led the NL in runs, hits, doubles, and OBP. In 2022, his batting average was second in the league at .325, with 21 home runs and 100 RBI.

As he approaches his second year with Los Angeles, Freeman is expected to have another elite season.