Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Corey Seager

    Dodgers: Free Agent Corey Seager Signs Huge Deal to Leave LA

    Author:

    For the Dodgers and Dodger fans, this week has been rough... and it's only Tuesday. First, it was reported that Max Scherzer was signing a record contract with the New York Mets. Now, it's Corey Seager and he's headed to Texas.

    After Seager hit free agency this winter, Andrew Friedman said the team would be "aggressive" in trying to re-sign the two-time all-star. However, the Dodgers weren't the only team interested in his services as the star shortstop was linked to quite a few teams. With each day, it appeared more and more unlikely that LA would be able to keep him.

    Now, Seager has reportedly agreed to a massive deal with the Rangers. The terms of the contract are believed to be for 10 years and $325 million.

    That price likely put the Dodgers out of his market, especially since they have 2021 batting champ Trea Turner available to them at shortstop with a year still left under club control and the uncertainty surrounding all aspects of the Bauer contract don't help either.

    Read More

    Despite the significant injuries that slowed him down, Seager had 7 successful seasons with the Dodgers. Through 636 career games, he batted .297/.367/.504 and provided LA with MVP performances in the 2020 World Series Championship run. It's a big loss for the City of Angels.

    Corey Seager
    News

    Dodgers: Free Agent Corey Seager Signs Huge Deal to Leave LA

    3 minutes ago
    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers: Max Scherzer Inks Big Payday With Mets

    11 hours ago
    Jul 6, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor (3) forces out Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) during an intrasquad game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Looking at Kris Bryant as a Fallback Chris Taylor Signs Elsewhere

    17 hours ago
    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers: Max Scherzer Expected to Sign Soon

    Nov 29, 2021
    Corey Seager
    News

    Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Wants Corey Seager Back

    Nov 28, 2021
    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers: Max Scherzer Could be Lured Away by Cardinals

    Nov 28, 2021
    Oct 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias (7) celebrates defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game six of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: New Mural Featuring Julio Urias and Lakers' Kobe Bryant Spotted In LA

    Nov 27, 2021
    Justin Turner
    News

    Dodgers: Justin Turner Talks Recovery from Hamstring Injury

    Nov 27, 2021