Dodgers: Free Agent Corey Seager Signs Huge Deal to Leave LA

For the Dodgers and Dodger fans, this week has been rough... and it's only Tuesday. First, it was reported that Max Scherzer was signing a record contract with the New York Mets. Now, it's Corey Seager and he's headed to Texas.

After Seager hit free agency this winter, Andrew Friedman said the team would be "aggressive" in trying to re-sign the two-time all-star. However, the Dodgers weren't the only team interested in his services as the star shortstop was linked to quite a few teams. With each day, it appeared more and more unlikely that LA would be able to keep him.

Now, Seager has reportedly agreed to a massive deal with the Rangers. The terms of the contract are believed to be for 10 years and $325 million.

That price likely put the Dodgers out of his market, especially since they have 2021 batting champ Trea Turner available to them at shortstop with a year still left under club control and the uncertainty surrounding all aspects of the Bauer contract don't help either.

Despite the significant injuries that slowed him down, Seager had 7 successful seasons with the Dodgers. Through 636 career games, he batted .297/.367/.504 and provided LA with MVP performances in the 2020 World Series Championship run. It's a big loss for the City of Angels.