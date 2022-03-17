Skip to main content
Dodgers: Full Details of Clayton Kershaw's Contract Revealed

Clayton Kershaw's next contract with the Dodgers has some intriguing bonuses.

Clayton Kershaw being back in Dodger blue just feels right. Dodgers fans were on edge for months during the MLB lockout, unsure of where Kershaw would sign once he was able to negotiate a new contract. Shortly after the lockout ended, the lefty signed a one-year deal to stay in LA.

Since Kershaw is coming off an injury riddled season, his new contract is loaded with incentives based on durability. MLB insider Robert Murray provided the details.

Kershaw's contract has a base salary of $17M plus those aforementioned incentives. If he makes at least 16 starts in 2022, he'll earn a $1M bonus. He will then make an additional $1M each time he hits 20,22,24, and 26 games started. 

In his last three 162-game regular seasons, Kershaw has averaged about 26 starts. If his elbow, and the rest of his body, holds up he could take full advantage of the incentive-laden contract.

There's also a $1.5M bonus if he wins his fourth Cy Young award or a $500,000 bonus for finishing second or third.

If Kershaw were to "max out" the contract, he would take home a cool $22.5M. 

Clearly, Kershaw and the Dodgers saw eye-to-eye on the challenges and opportunities the veteran has in front of him.

