Dodgers: Gavin Lux Gains Internet Fame After Awkward Tag

Earlier this month, Max Muncy was at the center of an odd play where Cubs catcher Willson Contreras grabbed the Dodgers slugger south of the border to propel himself to a ball that bounced away from him. The replay, and Muncy's reaction, quickly circulated around baseball Twitter.

Now, Muncy has a teammate who can relate.

On Thursday, Gavin Lux tried to go first to third on a Mookie Betts bloop single. The Arizona outfielder made a great throw to nail Lux at third for the out. But where Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas placed the tag on Lux is what set the internet on fire.

Lux needed a moment or two to collect himself after getting whacked by Rojas' glove. The Dodgers challenged the play, but the ruling was upheld. Lux stayed in the game and went 2-for-5 as the Dodgers romped their way to a 14-1 win.