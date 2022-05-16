Dodgers: Gavin Lux Reveals He Was Unaware it was the Ninth Inning On Base Paths

One play doesn't define a game, or a player. That was never more evident than on Sunday for second baseman Gavin Lux.

In the top of the second, with the Dodgers tried to avoid getting swept by the Phillies for the first time at home since 1985, Lux let a somewhat routine ground ball dribble between his legs. His gaffe allowed the Phillies to put up their first run on Dodgers starter Michael Grove who was making his big league debut. The Phillies scored three more that inning to get out to a 4-0 lead.

The Dodgers worked their way to a 4-3 deficit heading into the bottom of the ninth innings. After a two-out Cody Bellinger triple and a Chris Taylor walk, it was Gavin Lux in the box with a chance to wipe away his costly error.

Lux, the Dodgers former top prospect, smacked a double down the right field line to walk if off in style.

In his postgame interview with SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson, Lux stated he was somewhat unaware of the gravity of the moment until his jubilant teammates took the field to celebrate their dramatic win that snapped a four-game losing streak.

“I hit second base and I didn’t realize that I kind of forgot that it was the bottom of the ninth, honestly.”

Lux didn't shy away from his error that created an early lead for the Phillies.

“I mean, we probably shouldn’t have even been in that situation anyways so kind of had to make up for earlier. ..I think that might be my first walk-off hit in my whole professional career, so it’s a really good feeling.”

On the season, Lux is slashing .250/.343/.341. The on-base percentage is encouraging, but the power stroke has yet to show itself. His double was only his third of the year.

Perhaps, Lux's walk-off hit will be the start of a hot streak for the 24-year-old.