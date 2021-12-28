Dodgers: Giants Sign Away LA Minor League Pitcher Brickhouse

According to the team transactions page on MLB.com, the San Francisco Giants reached an agreement with a former Dodgers' minor league pitcher. Bryan Brickhouse, a right-handed pitcher, was with double-A Tulsa in 2021 and went 1-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 19 appearances, 10 of which were starts.

Before signing with the Dodgers, the 29-year-old spent time in the Independent League in 2020.

Brickhouse, a former third-round pick by the Royals in 2011, has yet to make his major league debut. In 7 minor league seasons, he's compiled a 12-17 win/loss record with a 4.35 ERA over 292 innings pitched.

From 2012 to 2019, he spent six seasons with the Kansas City Royals, but he missed portions of the 2013-2014 seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was also unable to play in 2016 and 2017 because of complications caused by the operation.

Kudos to Brickhouse for never giving up and we hope to see him in the big leagues soon.