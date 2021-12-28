Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    Dodgers: Giants Sign Away LA Minor League Pitcher Brickhouse

    Author:

    According to the team transactions page on MLB.com, the San Francisco Giants reached an agreement with a former Dodgers' minor league pitcher. Bryan Brickhouse, a right-handed pitcher, was with double-A Tulsa in 2021 and went 1-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 19 appearances, 10 of which were starts.

    Before signing with the Dodgers, the 29-year-old spent time in the Independent League in 2020.

    Brickhouse, a former third-round pick by the Royals in 2011, has yet to make his major league debut. In 7 minor league seasons, he's compiled a 12-17 win/loss record with a 4.35 ERA over 292 innings pitched.

    From 2012 to 2019, he spent six seasons with the Kansas City Royals, but he missed portions of the 2013-2014 seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was also unable to play in 2016 and 2017 because of complications caused by the operation.

    Read More

    Kudos to Brickhouse for never giving up and we hope to see him in the big leagues soon.

    USATSI_8317730_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Giants Sign Away LA Minor League Pitcher Brickhouse

    1 minute ago
    Mar 8, 2020; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a spring training game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Should LA Re-Sign Kenley Jansen?

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_14070739
    News

    Dodgers: LA Signs Free Agent Tomas Telis to Minor League Deal

    14 hours ago
    Oct 7, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates after hitting a solo home run off of San Diego Padres starting pitcher Zach Davies (not pictured) during the fourth inning in game two of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Agrees to Raise Before Lockout, Avoids Arbitration

    Dec 26, 2021
    Andrew Friedman
    News

    Dodgers Hit With Giant Luxury Tax Bill for Leading MLB in Payroll in 2021

    Dec 26, 2021
    Jul 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; View of the stadium club entrance to Dodger Stadium during summer camp workouts on July 5, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: First Topgolf Experience Heading to Dodger Stadium

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_2170448_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Andre Ethier Reveals the First Thing He Bought After Signing MLB Contract

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_14483035_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: LA Adds New Pitching Guru to the Already Stacked Coaching Staff

    Dec 25, 2021