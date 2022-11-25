Skip to main content

Dodgers Gift Ideas: Dodger Stadium Team Store Announces Big Sale

It's time for the annual "Blue Friday" sale at Top of the Park.

Happy holidays, Dodgers fans! As we celebrate a day of giving thanks, it also marks less than one day until black Friday savings around the web and out in the real world.

With that in mind, the Dodgers' official team store -- Top of the Park located in the Top Deck section at Dodger Stadium -- announced its annual "Blue Friday" sale going on now.

The sale actually started on Monday but will be running through Sunday with discounts of up to 35% on officially licensed merchandise and potentially more savings on postseason branded gear.

No idea whether the 35 is in honor of Cody Bellinger or not.

While the store is closed on Thanksgiving Thursday, the doors will be open from 10a-5p Friday-Sunday.

With sunny skies in the forecast, it's a perfect weekend to head out to Blue Heaven on Earth to stock up for yourself or for that special Dodger fan in your life. While you're there, you can pop in and take in that iconic view of the field from the nose bleeds up in Top Deck (provided the gates are open to the public).

Unfortunately, there won't be any sales on Aaron Judge or Jacob deGrom up in the store.

