Dodgers Host 11,000 Fans in Inaugural Zoom Party

Howard Cole

The following is quoted directly from Dodgers PR:

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted 11,000 fans on their inaugural Dodgers Zoom Party last night, which featured current and former players, team personalities and celebrity fans for an hour-long event.

The Dodgers Zoom Party was hosted by team broadcasters Joe Davis and Alanna Rizzo, and featured current players Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, Joc Pederson, Joe Kelly, Will Smith as well as the club’s manager Dave Roberts. Celebrity fans Brad Paisley, Mario Lopez, George Lopez, Jaleel White and Miles Brown also joined the Zoom along with former players Orel Hershiser, Nomar Garciaparra, Eric Karros, Steve Yeager, Ron Cey, Jerry Hairston, Jr. and broadcasters Jaime Jarrín and Ned Colletti. The hour-long chat closed with a message from Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who thanked the fans and healthcare workers for their support during his recent hospitalization.

In true baseball form, the Zoom featured participants singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during a seventh-inning stretch, and all viewers were treated to a short rendition of Brad Paisley’s new single “No I in Beer.”

The Dodgers also announced plans for a second Zoom Party to be held on Monday, May 4 at 6:00 p.m. PT. Participants and registration information will be announced at a later date.

“Baseball has always brought us together – especially during challenging times – and these shared digital experiences are invaluable in keeping our Dodger Family connected,” said Lon Rosen, Dodger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “One of the biggest things our players miss is the daily interactions they have with fans during the course of the season, and they value these opportunities to reconnect. We can’t wait to see everyone at Dodger Stadium again, but until it’s safe to do so, we’re excited to bring together our amazing fans, players and award-winning entertainers to celebrate our shared love of Dodger baseball.”

Video highlights of Monday night’s Dodgers Zoom Party.

Ex-Dodgers to Appear in Real Live Baseball Games...in South Korea

What's the old saying, "old Dodgers never die, they just get traded away." Something like that. The point is, ex-Dodgers pop up from time to time, and when they do - especially with no actual Major League Baseball action to report on - we like to bring the info to your attention.

Howard Cole

Video: The Myth of Abner Doubleday

SI's Tom Wilson and Eric Nusbaum, author of "author of "Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between," discuss the myth that Abner Doubleday invented baseball.

Howard Cole

This Day in Dodgers History

On this day, April 27, 2020, absolutely nothing happened. No runs, no drips, no errors, no wins, no losses, no no-pitch intentional walks and no crotch grabbing by Gerardo Parra, who is no longer a major leaguer. A few things happened in the other 136 April 27ths in franchise's history, however, and here are ones which struck me as I perused box scores. Details within.

Howard Cole

Interview: Maury Wills Looks Back on Dodgers Career

“I never intended to break Ty Cobb’s record,” Wills said. “I just thought of stealing bases. That became our attack. I would get on and steal second and then I’d steal third. Somebody’d hit a long fly ball (for a sacrifice fly) and Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale would shut ‘em out.”

Graham Womack

Video Interview with Eric Nusbaum, Author 'Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between'

The latest in SI's baseball book series.

Howard Cole

Updated Landing Page: Easy Access to 'Inside the Dodgers' Ongoing Series Articles

We'd love it if you would bookmark the page and return often. We'll add a link every time we publish a new piece in one of these series.

Howard Cole

Enough With the Dodgers-Stand-to-Lose-the-Most-by-Shortened-or-Cancelled-Season Idea Already

The Dodgers are re-signing Mookie Betts. They gave up three players they didn't need and they're going to re-sign Betts. They sign their own free agents. And Betts is their own free agent. The equation changes not one iota because of COVID-19.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Cody Thomas

At 22, Thomas hit .222/.293/.409, 20 HR, 65 RBI, for the A-ball Great Lake Loons in 2017. The following year for the High-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes he hit .285/.355/.497 with 19 HR and 87 RBI. Last year at AA-Tulsa, Thomas’ stat line was .236/.308/.443 with 23 HR and 76 RBI in 532 plate appearances over 130 games.

Jake Reiner

Book Excerpt: The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League

Anika Orrock is an award-winning illustrator, writer, designer, cartoonist, humorist, and baseball nerd from the California Bay Area.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Keibert Ruiz

If you take a step back to note that in being promoted mid-season every year at such a young age, it’s logical to expect some degree of regression at the higher levels. Ruiz has plenty of development left in him. He'll be ready when he's ready. In other words, patience Grasshopper.

Howard Cole

