Dodgers Hosting Voting Center for Upcoming Elections

Another great reason to go to Dodger Stadium.

On Friday, the Dodgers announced that they have partnered with the LA Country Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to once again host a voting center. This time around, it's for the 2022 Primary Election. The Dodgers also hosted a voting center in 2020.

Dodgers fans that want to mix democracy with Blue Heaven on Earth can come to Dodger Stadium on May 28th to cast their vote. May 28th is the first day of the voting period. Voting hours are from 10AM to 4PM PST. Any voter who's registered in Los Angeles County can visit Chavez Ravine to vote or, drop off their vote by mail ballot.

The Dodgers will host a second voting center on Wednesday, June 1 from 10AM to 4PM PST. Fans that are also going to the game can enter the stadium at 3PM provided they're voting.

“We are very proud to once again partner with Los Angeles County to make Dodger Stadium an accessible voting location for county residents. Voting is a civic duty and by bringing the LA County Mobile Vote Center to Dodger Stadium, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that all Angelenos have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming election.” – Stan Kasten

