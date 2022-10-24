Dodgers Hot Stove: 5 Things Los Angeles Must Improve on This Offseason

The Dodgers had a historic 2022 season. They won 111 games, led the league in every major offensive statistical category, and led the league in team ERA. Yet, they could not make it past the NLDS, only grabbing one win and getting embarrassed by their division rival San Diego Padres.

Regardless, change and turnover in professional sports is inevitable, but these are the 5 things the Dodgers must do to make a deep postseason run and win it all this time.

1) Find a Shortstop

Trea Turner is about to hit the open market, and everyone knows he prefers to play on the east coast. The Dodgers have the money to sign him back, but he might not even want to return. There have been multiple reports that teams like the Philadephia Phillies will make a strong push at him. The shortstop position this free agency is a really good one, and to me, there is one prominent player Los Angeles must sign, and that is Carlos Correra.

Yes, 2017 sucked, and the Astros stole that title from us, but aren't you tired of losing, especially in this fashion?!?! Correra will provide that spark that is needed with this team come postseason time; he delivers in the clutch and is an exceptional defender. Carlos is the guy to go for this off-season. It won't be the end of the world if the Dodgers decide to go for another shortstop or sign back Trea, but Correra is the answer for this squad.

2) Adding an Ace Starting Pitcher

With all the injuries the Dodgers' suffered in their rotation, Los Angeles still had the best team ERA and one of the best rotations. However, none of that translated in the postseason, and the arms we trusted in didn't deliver for us in the playoffs.

Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson, and Tomy Gonsolin were all exceptional, and even if we lose Kershaw and Anderson, the Dodgers rotation will still be lethal.

Los Angeles must sign a proven ace to help propel them to a title. We have some prospects with a bright future ahead of them and will no donut contribute down the road, but we need someone to contribute in 2023, not 2028.

The Dodgers swang big in 2021 with Trevor Bauer, but we all know how that ended. If they can add another strong, proven arm in the rotation plus what they already have, this team will be serious come October.

The starting pitchers on the open market are good, and the Dodgers must make a big push at the top guys this winter.

3) Questions in the Outfield

Mookie Betts is the man in the right field but beyond that, who will be the other two?!?! Cody Bellinger remains a question mark at this moment; Chris Taylor might have fleeced the Dodgers, and what will happen with Trayce Thompson in 2023?

The biggest and brightest star, will hit free agency this winter in Aaron Judge and will be looking at a huge contract. Judge plays right field like Mookie, but Mookie is more than capable of moving around in the out field and could even play second base.

All eyes will be on Judge this off-season and you better believe the Dodgers will have their name in that conversation.

4) The 5 position

What will happen with Justin Turner? The longest-tenured position player for the Dodgers is at the team's mercy on whether or not they will pick up his $16 million team option.

Turner and Max Muncy shared the load at third base this season, while JT spent most of his time at the DH position. He had a solid finish to the regular season but was abysmal in the postseason.

The Dodgers' top-hitting prospect Miguel Vargas plays third base and is only 22 years old. The future might be now for the kid, but that all depends on what will happen with JT and if they want to play Muncy at third on a daily basis.

Cardinals star Nolan Arenado could opt out of his contract with the Cardinals. The LA County native could play for his hometown team, but that may be a reach.

I say you stick to in-house and give the kid a shot in an entire 162-game season.

5) The Little Things Will Get You Far

The lack of energy was non-existent for the Boys in Blue, and it showed through the telecast. For whatever reason, the 111 win team exited stage left, and another team showed up in that four-game division series.

Not only did the Dodgers suffer from the lack of hits and timely hits but with the energy that is needed in the playoffs. Guess what, Dodgers', you're not too cool; you must do the dirty work and get hyped for any little thing because those are the things championship teams do.

Golf claps and subtle hugs will not cut it; get hyped, get pumped, and the rest will take care of itself.