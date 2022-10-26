Dodgers: How Much Blame Does Dave Roberts Deserve & Who is Making the Decisions?

Dave Roberts got a ton of flack for the Dodgers' very early exit in the NLDS against the Padres. And, as the manager of the team, the criticism was deserving. But Roberts wasn't the one who hit five for 34 with runners in scoring position, and, moreover, many people question how many of the in-game decisions are his own, as opposed to the decisions of Andrew Friedman and the rest of the front office.

The experts over at Dodgers Nation discussed how much blame deserves to fall on Roberts, and who we think is responsible for the in-game decisions.

Obviously, we'll never know the truth regarding the decision-making of the Dodgers, but the fact that we have to talk about it at all should say more than enough.

Still, both Dave and Friedman have had to face that question more times than anyone would ever hope over the last several years.

For Dodger fans hoping Roberts would be fired before 2023, that won't be the case. But hopefully, the team can figure out how to manage October baseball, so next season doesn't end in as embarrassing fashion as this one.

Who do you think deserves the blame for the Dodgers early exit in the 2022 postseason? And do you think Dave Roberts is making all the decisions on his own? Let us know in the comments below!