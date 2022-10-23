Skip to main content

Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw

Could the addition of manager Bruce Bochy for the Texas Rangers mean adding southpaw Clayton Kershaw in 2023?

Long-time manager Bruce Bochy will be back in the dugout as manager for the Texas Rangers in 2023. Bochy announced in 2019 that he would be retiring from managing, but the Rangers happened to reel him back with a three-year contract; the terms of the deal have not been disclosed. 

His longevity and his record speak for themselves. However, he will have a tall task ahead of him, as the Rangers have had six consecutive losing seasons.

With all that being said, what could this mean for Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw? 

We all know Kershaw is from Highland Park, Texas, which is only 20 or so miles away from Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. 

The 34-year-old has accomplished so much and then some in his career, so what else is there? Does he still want to win? Does he want more money? Does he want to play at home after 15 years in LA? 

It’s all up to Kershaw and whatever he feels. 

Bochy is World Series champion coach who garners a ton of respect, so that is somewhere I could see Kershaw landing. 

Not only that, but the Rangers wanted to sign the southpaw last season. The Rangers wanted to give Kershaw more money, more years, and a chance to play only 20 minutes away from his Dallas home. As we all know, Clayton signed a one-year deal for $17 million, guaranteed with more money available through incentives. 

What will Kershaw’s approach be going into this off-season? Only Kershaw knows, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on that all winter long. 

