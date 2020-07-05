InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Dodgers: Initial Thoughts on David Price Opting out of 2020 Season

Howard Cole

Welp, scratch one name off the Dodgers' depth chart. David Price has opted out of playing in the 2020 season, citing COVID-19 and the health of his family, which is as good a reason as any.

In a statement posted to his Instagram page Saturday, the veteran left-hander explained his reasoning: 

“After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season. I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I’m sorry I won’t be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year.”

The club responded with a show of support: 

"The Dodgers fully support David’s decision to sit out the 2020 season,” the Dodgers said. “We have been in constant contact with David and we understand how much this deliberation weighed on him and his family. We know he’ll be rooting hard for the club every day and look forward to having him back with us in 2021.”

My initial reaction, independent of the obvious understanding in this uncertain time and my respect for the starter's decision, is that this is going to hurt. But how can you separate the Dodgers' news of the day from the reality of the situation that Price -- and all of us to the degree that the we must make these types of decisions -- made the right call? You can't really. 

My second reaction is the feeling of sadness. The news brings the seriousness of the crisis home in one more way. One of many, unfortunately. I'm sad for Price, I'm sad for Los Angeles and I'm sad for world.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

My third reaction is this: If there is a team that can handle the loss of a starting pitcher -- and a former Cy Young Award winner at that -- it's the Dodgers. As we sit here on the Fourth of July, the club's starting pitcher depth chart looks like this:  Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, Alex Wood, Dustin May, Ross Stripling, Tony Gonsolin. Seven deep is better than most and pretty damn good. Assuming one of the top five or six doesn't go down with an injury or become infected prior to the season opener on July 23.

Expanding further, potential starters also include Caleb Ferguson, Jimmy Nelson, Dennis Santana, Josiah Gray (not necessarily in that order) and a number of trade possibilities which exist. If the Dodgers were to trade for a starter, I imagine they'd wait to see how close baseball actually comes to opening in 2 1/2 weeks. My guess is that Andrew Friedman and company will consider all options (including free agency) and eventually decide to go with what they have in place, which is plenty.

On the plus side -- and yes, I'm grasping at straws here -- is that the Dodgers' rotation just got more right-handed. That's assuming that Ferguson doesn't get the job out of the gate to replace Price. On the plus side, the notion of May as a number five starter should frighten the rest of the National League West. On the plus side, May gets more of a chance to develop than he would have with Price in the fold. On the plus side, May (who's thrown between 132 2/3 and 140 innings in each of his three years as a professional) gets to throw as many innings as he can. No small thing.

But like I said, I'm grasping at straws. The Dodgers are a better team with David Price than without. But I can't say I blame the man for his decision to opt out. More will be revealed.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
VirgilHilts
VirgilHilts

Excellent take.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rob Manfred, Cleat in Mouth, Continues Run of Bad Baseball Commissioners

Manfred told radio talk show host Dan Patrick yesterday that "we weren’t going to play more than 60 games no matter how the negotiations with the players went." Cue the Michael Kinsley definition of the word "gaffe," please. Unsatisfied with the Patrick appearance and forgetting the sage advice that when you're in a hole, stop digging, Manfred grabbed a shovel.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Video: What to Expect From Dodgers' Walker Buehler in 2020

We can debate whether Walker Buehler is the ace of the Los Angeles staff until we're Dodgers blue in the face. Uh, wait a minute. No we can't. Buehler is the Dodgers' ace.

Howard Cole

MLB Cancels 2020 All-Star Game, Awards 2022 Midsummer Classic to Dodgers

MLB, Dodgers and Dodgers Foundation Maintain Commitmentto All-Star Legacy Projects This Year

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

As Camps Open, Players Forced to Weigh the Risks of Playing During a Pandemic

Pregnancy and newborns are clearly a prevalent concern for players — you can add the A’s Chad Pinder and Frankie Montas and some guy named Mike Trout to the list of players not sure what to expect while expecting — but some players are at-risk themselves.

Cliff Corcoran

Dodgers Foundation Named 2020 Play Champion

LADF among select organizations recognized nationally by the Aspen Institute

Howard Cole

Video: What to Expect From Dodgers' Corey Seager, Will Smith in 2020

There are two schools of thought on Corey Seager. One says that in a comeback 2019 season after both Tommy John and and hip surgery, he managed a National League leading 44 doubles, 19 home runs and 87 RBI, with a .272/.335/.483 slash line. You think he should've done better after what he'd been through? Well, grab a bat.

Howard Cole

by

VirgilHilts

Video: What to Expect From Dodgers' Mookie Betts in 2020

Friedman wasn't kidding when he said that Betts is "the best player I have ever traded for and probably, I feel confident saying, it’s the best player I ever will trade for." Since I'm a Friedman whisperer, I'll translate. Friedman had concluded two things there.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Koufax, Guerrero, Welch Highlight This Day in Dodgers History

"Two and two to Harvey Kuenn, one strike away." Everybody knows Vin Scully's call from Sandy Koufax's perfect game, "September the 9th, 1965, in the City of Angels." The end of Sandy's first no-hitter, June 30, 1962, not so much. Most of us only know that it happened, 58 years ago today. Story within.

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis

Video: What to Expect From Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in 2020

Before I hurl a bunch of numbers at you, let's stipulate that baseball prognostications, a crap-shoot to some degree under normal circumstance, is a full-on shot in the dark this year. Bang!

Howard Cole

by

RoyDodger

Meet the Non-Roster Players in the Dodgers' Player Pool

The pools need not include every player on a team’s 40-man roster, and in many cases do not. The Dodgers, however, did include every player on their 40-man. Here, then, is a quick look at each of the 11 non-roster players included in the Dodgers player pool.

Cliff Corcoran

by

DDiNoto