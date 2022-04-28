Dodgers Injury Update: Andrew Heaney Not Returning Anytime Soon

Sounds like the Dodgers are going to have to get used to life with Andrew Heaney. The lefty starter has been out since his last start on April 19th with shoulder discomfort. LA promptly placed him on the injured list.

According to manager Dave Roberts, Heaney won't be activated any time soon. The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya was one of the first to report the news from Doc on Wednesday afternoon.

Heaney had surprisingly been one of the Dodgers best starters, if not the best starter. In two starts, Heaney pitched 10.1 IP without logging an earned run. Not to mention, the hurler put up 16 strikeouts while walking just three batters. His ERA stands at a flawless 0.00 with a 0.68 WHIP.

His early season performance this year stands in stark contrast to his rough 2021 season. Between his time with the Angels and the Yankees last year, Heaney produced a 5.83 ERA and gave up 29 home runs.

Since he's been with the Dodgers, the coaching staff has retooled his sequencing and his overall approach to opposing hitters. Heaney has also started using a new breaking ball to great success.

In Heaney's place, veteran Tyler Anderson should continue to serve as the Dodgers fifth starter. Anderson, who's spent time with the Rockies, Pirates, and Mariners, has appeared in three games for the Dodgers so far this season.

In 12.2 IP, Anderson has a 2.84 ERA. In his start on Saturday in San Diego, Anderson gave up two earned in 4.2 IP. He struggled a bit with his control and gave up three free passes to the Padres hitters.

Anderson will get the ball on Friday when the Dodgers begin a three game set against the visiting Detroit Tigers. It will be his second start of the year.

Tyler Alexander will oppose Anderson for the Detroit Tigers.