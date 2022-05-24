Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw To Throw This Week

The Dodgers rotation is short a starter during the worst time - a stretch where they're playing 31 games in 30 days. Tyler Anderson has filled in well in Andrew Heaney's spot, but LA is still scrambling to cover Clayton Kershaw's innings.

Kershaw was placed on the IL due to a lower back/SI joint injury on May 13th. Initially, Kershaw, as well as team president Andrew Friedman, downplayed the injury, but it doesn't seem like Kershaw is going to bounce right back.

Instead of throwing bullpen session, Clayton headed to his home state of Texas to recover. However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided a glimmer of hope during a recent appearance on High Heat.

“He’s back home in Texas kind of resting, and I think he’s slated to join us in Arizona. We got to AZ after this trip to DC. At that point in time, I think he’s going to pick up a baseball and resume his catch play. It hasn’t been too long so I don’t think the build-up will be too long, you know Clayton, we can’t put a timeline on him he’s just going to get back as soon as he can.”

It's not exactly a ringing endorsement, but it's still a departure from the doom and gloom news from late last week about the injured Dodgers legend.

Kershaw is eligible to come off the IL later this week, but at this point, it seems high unlikely. At the expense of being a pessimist, Clayton coming back sometime in June seems like the more probable outocme.