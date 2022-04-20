Dodgers Injury Update: Dave Roberts Reveals Severity of Gavin Lux Injury

In a Dodgers lineup chock full of All-Stars and MVPs, former top prospect Gavin Lux has been one of the team's hottest hitters. Unfortunately, Lux was a late scratch from the Dodgers lineup for the team's Tuesday tilt against the Atlanta Braves.

SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson was one of the first to report the news that it was due to back tightness.

After the game, manager Dave Roberts discussed Lux's injury status.

“Gavin is doing well. Just the back flared up, so I don’t know his availability. I would kind of put him in the class of day-to-day, and we’ll see how he feels Wednesday morning.”

Through Tuesday, Lux owns a .888 OPS and leads the team in walks and runs scored.