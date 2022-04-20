Skip to main content
Dodgers Injury Update: Dave Roberts Reveals Severity of Gavin Lux Injury

Dodgers Injury Update: Dave Roberts Reveals Severity of Gavin Lux Injury

The Dodgers infielder was removed from the starting lineup due to lower back tightness on Tuesday.

The Dodgers infielder was removed from the starting lineup due to lower back tightness on Tuesday.

In a Dodgers lineup chock full of All-Stars and MVPs, former top prospect Gavin Lux has been one of the team's hottest hitters. Unfortunately, Lux was a late scratch from the Dodgers lineup for the team's Tuesday tilt against the Atlanta Braves.

SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson was one of the first to report the news that it was due to back tightness.

After the game, manager Dave Roberts discussed Lux's injury status.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Gavin is doing well. Just the back flared up, so I don’t know his availability. I would kind of put him in the class of day-to-day, and we’ll see how he feels Wednesday morning.”

Through Tuesday, Lux owns a .888 OPS and leads the team in walks and runs scored.

Gavin LuxLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18091590_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Superstar Rapper Sits In Outfield With LA Diehard Fans

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18111683_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Newcomer Gives Clayton Kershaw GOAT Status

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
USATSI_18101711_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Kenley Jansen Talks About The 'Easy Transition' to Atlanta

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18111807_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman's First Homerun at Dodger Stadium

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18111682_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Has A Historic Night Against the Atlanta Braves

By Staff WriterApr 19, 2022
Sep 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches a scoreless ninth inning to defeat the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Kenley Jansen Speaks On Getting Replaced In LA

By Staff WriterApr 18, 2022
USATSI_10381079_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Reliever Announces His Retirement

By Staff WriterApr 18, 2022
USATSI_18108244_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Explains Why His Swing Isn't 'In Sync' Yet

By Staff WriterApr 18, 2022